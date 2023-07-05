Modular Construction Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Skanska AB, Katerra, Laing O'Rourke, Portakabin
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Skanska AB (Sweden), Katerra (Switzerland), Laing O'Rourke (United Kingdom), Portakabin (United Kingdom), Modulex Construction (Ireland), Willerby Innovations (United Kingdom), Sliedrecht Modulaire Bouwsystemen B.V. (Netherlands), Module ARK (Poland), Guerdon Modular Buildings (United States), Red Sea Housing Services (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Modular Construction market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Modular Construction Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others) by Type (Permanent Modular Construction, Relocatable Modular Construction) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Modular Construction market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 91.8 Billion.
Definition:
The modular construction market refers to the industry involved in the design, fabrication, and assembly of buildings or structures using prefabricated modular components. In modular construction, a building is constructed using individual modules or sections that are manufactured off-site in a controlled factory environment. These modules are then transported to the construction site and assembled to form a complete building.
Market Trends:
• Customization and Flexibility
• Off-Site Construction
Market Drivers:
• Cost and Time Efficiency
• Sustainability and Environmental Concerns
Market Opportunities:
• Infrastructure Development
• Disaster Relief and Emergency Housing
Market Restraints:
• Limited Awareness and Adoption
• High Initial Investment
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Modular Construction Market: Permanent Modular Construction, Relocatable Modular Construction
Key Applications/end-users of Modular Construction Market: Commercial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others
With this report, you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Modular Construction Market?
• What you should look for in a Modular Construction
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behavior over time with a strategic viewpoint to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Modular Construction vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, product specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining the latest product/service offering.
Who should get the most benefit from this report's insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in the value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Modular Construction
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Modular Construction for large and enterprise-level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in the current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of the Modular Construction Market
Modular Construction Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Modular Construction Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Modular Construction Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Modular Construction Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Modular Construction Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High-Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Modular Construction
Modular Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
