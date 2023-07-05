Annual Travel Insurance Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | AIG, InsureandGo, AXA Assistance
Stay up to date with Annual Travel Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Annual Travel Insurance Market was valued at USD 22.44 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.58 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global Annual Travel Insurance Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allianz Global Assistance (Germany), AIG Travel (United States), AXA Assistance (France), Travel Insured International (United States), CSA Travel Protection (United States), Generali Global Assistance (Italy), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC - MIS Group (United States), Seven Corners (United States), American Express Travel Insurance (United States), World Nomads (Australia), InsureandGo (United Kingdom) etc.
— Criag Francis
Click here for sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-annual-travel-insurance-market
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Annual Travel Insurance Market by Application (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), by Product Type (Trip Cancellation and Interruption, Travel Delay, Accidental Death and Dismemberment, Others), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
for more information or any query mail at sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Finally, all parts of the Global Annual Travel Insurance market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porters' five forces and SWOT analysis.
If you have any Enquiry please click here: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-annual-travel-insurance-market
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Annual Travel Insurance Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others
Annual Travel Insurance Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Trip Cancellation and Interruption, Travel Delay, Accidental Death and Dismemberment, Others
Global Annual Travel Insurance Market by Key Players: Allianz Global Assistance (Germany), AIG Travel (United States), AXA Assistance (France), Travel Insured International (United States), CSA Travel Protection (United States), Generali Global Assistance (Italy), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC - MIS Group (United States), Seven Corners (United States), American Express Travel Insurance (United States), World Nomads (Australia), InsureandGo (United Kingdom)
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Study Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others) by Type (Trip Cancellation and Interruption, Travel Delay, Accidental Death, and Dismemberment, Others) by Distribution Channels (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators) by Age Group (1-17 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 31-49 Years Old, Above 50) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• The primary driver of annual travel insurance is the increasing number of individuals who travel frequently for business, work, or leisure.
• These travelers seek comprehensive coverage that extends throughout the year, providing peace of mind and financial protection.
• Compared to purchasing separate insurance policies for each trip, annual travel insurance offers cost savings for frequent travelers.
• The ability to cover multiple trips under a single policy reduces the overall premium expenditure.
Market Trend:
• The demand for annual travel insurance has been growing steadily as more people engage in frequent travel, both for business and leisure purposes.
• The convenience and cost-effectiveness of an annual policy attract travelers who take multiple trips in a year.
• Insurance providers are offering more customizable options within annual travel insurance policies.
• Travellers can tailor their coverage based on their specific needs, such as adding extra medical coverage, adventure sports coverage, or coverage for high-value items.
Opportunities:
• The integration of technology in the travel insurance industry presents opportunities for streamlining processes and enhancing customer experience.
• This includes online policy purchases, digital claims processing, and real-time travel alerts and assistance.
• As people become more aware of the potential risks involved in traveling, there is an opportunity for insurance providers to educate and promote the benefits of annual travel insurance.
• Targeted marketing campaigns and educational content can help tap into this growing awareness.
Challenges:
• Annual travel insurance policies can be complex, and understanding the terms, conditions, and coverage limits may pose a challenge for some travelers. Clear communication and transparency from insurance providers are essential to address this challenge.
• Travel trends and patterns are constantly changing, and insurance providers need to adapt to new risks associated with emerging destinations, travel activities, and global events.
• Staying updated and incorporating these changes into policy coverage can be challenging.
To get this report buy a full copy @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=4120
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.
Global Annual Travel Insurance Market by Key Players: Allianz Global Assistance (Germany), AIG Travel (United States), AXA Assistance (France), Travel Insured International (United States), CSA Travel Protection (United States), Generali Global Assistance (Italy), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC - MIS Group (United States), Seven Corners (United States), American Express Travel Insurance (United States), World Nomads (Australia), InsureandGo (United Kingdom)
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Annual Travel Insurance in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Some of the important questions for stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Annual Travel Insurance Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impacts of the latest scenario over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for the Annual Travel Insurance movement showcased by applications, types, and regions?
Q 4. What segments grab the most noteworthy attention in Annual Travel Insurance Market in 2020 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Annual Travel Insurance Market?
For More Information Read the Table of Content: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-annual-travel-insurance-market
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Trip Cancellation and Interruption, Travel Delay, Accidental Death and Dismemberment, Others]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn