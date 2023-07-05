Submit Release
Gatos Silver Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Orders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced that, effective July 4, 2023, the Ontario Securities Commission fully revoked the management cease trade orders previously granted in respect of certain former and current senior officers of the Company on April 1, 2022, April 12, 2022 and July 7, 2022.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of over 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
+1 604 424 0984


