Cue the Sprinkles! Marble Slab Creamery Offers Sweet Surprises for 40th Birthday and National Ice Cream Month

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is tapping into its magic touch for its 40th Birthday and National Ice Cream Month celebrations! Fans can commemorate the milestone birthday with all-new, limited-time menu items that mix in the perfect celebratory treats - OREO® Cookies, birthday cake, and of course, sprinkles!

Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy three new items. The Cookies & Cream Birthday Cake Ice Cream made with OREO® Cookie Pieces features classic Sweet Cream Ice Cream with equally sweet Mix-Ins - yellow cake pieces, rainbow sprinkles, and OREO® Cookie Pieces. The new flavor is also available as a Shake, which is served with an added chocolate syrup swirl and a heaping of whipped cream, then topped with an extra touch of rainbow sprinkles. For those looking to take home the cake, look no further than the Cookies & Cream Birthday Ice Cream Cake made with OREO® Cookies. The Ice Cream Cake features layers of vanilla buttercream frosting, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, and chocolate cake, and is topped with colorful and tasty celebratory toppings, rainbow sprinkles and OREO® Cookies. All limited-time menu items are available through August 27.

While the new menu items will keep fans coming back for more, a Marble Slab Creamery birthday isn’t complete without some sweet deals to celebrate the big 4-0 and National Ice Cream Month. For the month of July, Slab Happy Rewards members will receive $5 off an 8-inch or larger Ice Cream Cake, valid for one use between July 1 and July 31. On July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Marble Slab Creamery will also serve up a delectable one-day deal for loyalty members—one free Small Ice Cream!

“For our birthday bonanza this year, we wanted to sprinkle in some new treats in addition to our classic deals for our most loyal fans!” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “What better way to celebrate than with Cookies & Cream Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Shakes and Ice Cream Cakes!”

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery or to sign-up to become a Slab Happy Rewards member, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch ice cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited mix-in philosophy, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

