US Payments Forum Resource Explores Impacts of Regulation II on Payments System Stakeholders

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changes to Regulation II are now in effect, requiring debit card issuers to enable a minimum of two unaffiliated networks to process all debit card payments, including card not present (CNP) transactions. Today the U.S. Payments Forum announces a new resource, published June 30th, 2023, that explores the technical and operational impacts of the July Reg II update on various industry stakeholders, including merchants, acquirers, processors, payment networks and issuers.



The white paper, “Regulation II Clarification for Debit Routing” is available to interested parties free of charge on the Forum’s website.

The resource was created through the collaborative efforts of payments industry professionals to benefit stakeholders within the U.S. market. Reg II only applies to the U.S. and its territories, and only U.S.-issued debit cards that are within the scope of the regulation. The paper focuses on CNP use cases and associated technologies and processes, such as tokenization and card-on-file transactions.

The following implementation considerations are explored in the Forum’s resource, among others:

Merchants: debit transaction enablement; routing options available for accepted cards; message specifications and authorization message indicators; process and processing software changes.

Acquirers/processors: education for and communication with merchants on CNP transaction routing options; test scripts for different use cases; routing of CNP debit transactions to the appropriate network.

Networks: certification of CNP transaction features with acquirers/processors; routing file changes; issuer support for adding CNP transaction support for BINs not previously supporting CNP transactions in a second unaffiliated network.

Issuers: choice of an unaffiliated debit network partner; implementation and testing of systems, processes, transaction volume, and reporting changes to support CNP debit transactions with the chosen partner and with other downstream issuer systems.

This white paper was developed by the Debit Routing Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in the creation of future white papers are encouraged to visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to get involved with the Forum. By joining, members will also have access to broader activities within the Alliance and its affiliated organizations, including the U.S. Payments Forum. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.securetechalliance.org/membership-information/

