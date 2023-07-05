Telehandlers Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | At a CAGR of 4.5%

Telehandlers Market Owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telehandlers are versatile machines that combine features of forklifts and cranes. They are primarily used in construction, agriculture, mining, and other industries to lift and transport heavy loads over varying heights and distances. Telehandlers are equipped with a telescopic boom that can extend upwards and forwards, allowing them to reach high areas and extend the load horizontally.

The global telehandlers market size was valued at $5,433.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,821.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

A telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, is a vehicle with a telescopic boom, fitted with various lifting accessories. The growth in investments in development of telehandlers by manufacturers has encouraged fleet owners and rental companies to adopt this equipment. In addition, reduction in the utilization of heavy equipment decreases capital investments and maintenance costs for rental companies and fleet owners.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the telehandlers market report include Wacker Neuson SE, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Manitou Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial , and Oshkosh Corporation; and some enterprises, like JCB, Caterpillar, and Terex Corporation, which are well-known for their wonderful performance in telehandlers and related services. Many players have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to improve their product portfolio.

Key Segments:

By END-USER

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Findings of the Telehandlers Market:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging telehandlers market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on height, the less than 50 ft segment dominated the telehandlers market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and the 50 ft & more segment is

projected to grow at a CAGR 4.9%, during the forecast period.

• By end-user, the construction segment led the market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Key market players within the telehandlers market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand

the competitive outlook of the telehandlers industry.

