Macao Polytechnic University and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network co-organise “The 15th Higher Education International Conference” and the call for papers is now open

MACAU, July 5 - In order to continuously improve the quality of teaching and learning in higher education and to strengthen cooperation between Macao and higher education institutions in the region and the world, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) will co-organise a conference at MPU from 11 to 13 December this year. “The 15th Higher Education International Conference -- Artificial Intelligence and Pedagogical Transformation: Implications for Higher Education Quality Assurance” aims to bring together researchers and practitioners from both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Teaching and Learning Quality Assurance (QA) to explore the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the field. The call for papers for the conference is now open until mid-October. We cordially invite people in related fields from Macao and around the world to publish and present papers.

The fast development of AI has become one of the most important issues facing education as it heralds a potential revolution in many aspects of teaching, learning and outcome assessment. Higher education institutions have to transform rapidly to adapt to the new era of AI, as well as needing to understand the challenges, opportunities and threats when applying AI technologies to education. With the theme of “Artificial Intelligence and Pedagogical Transformation: Implications for Higher Education Quality Assurance”, this year's conference will focus on the application of AI in higher education including AI-based assessment and feedback; quality assurance of AI-based learning; personalized learning through AI; AI and teacher professional development; and AI and curriculum innovation. In addition, it will focus on opportunities and challenges of AI in education as well as ethical considerations, and AI and the future of education. The conference will provide a platform for exchange between Macao and higher education quality assurance agencies and scholars from around the world.

The call for papers for the conference is open from now until October 14. Full papers in English should neither have been published before nor should be under consideration for publication elsewhere. Further submission details can be found on the conference website (https://www.mpu.edu.mo/heconf2023). For enquiries, please call 8599 6531 or 8599 6193.