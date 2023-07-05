Inclusionary zoning regulation to help local governments promote affordable housing

CANADA, July 5 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – A proposed new regulation would allow local governments to adopt a bylaw that requires developers to provide a certain percentage of new multi-unit developments as affordable housing.

The inclusionary zoning regulation, intended as a land-use planning tool, had been promised by the provincial government as part of local governance reform.

“We know many people in our province are having difficulty finding affordable and adequate housing,” said Local Government Minister Glen Savoie. “This is a great tool because the housing situation in one community may differ from another. Each local government can customize the bylaw based upon its needs.”

Housing is considered affordable if it costs less than 30 per cent of the householder’s income.

“It is going to take all of us working together to reverse a crisis that began many years ago,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green, who is also minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. “Our new Housing for All strategy is based upon input from hundreds of stakeholders and takes a comprehensive approach. These proposed regulations for local governments are a great example of how we can continue to develop housing that meets the needs of New Brunswickers in communities across our province.”

The proposed regulation is enabling in nature and would establish the elements required in a local government land-use plan and zoning bylaw. It would allow each local government to choose whether or not to create an inclusionary zoning bylaw and, if it does, the appropriate conditions for its community.

A 28-day comment period started today. Those who wish to review or comment on the proposed regulation may visit the Public Review of Draft Regulations web page.

