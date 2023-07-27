Public Key Infrastructure Market Size Expected To Reach $8.03 Billion By 2027

Public Key Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s public key infrastructure market forecast, the public key infrastructure market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.03 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global public key infrastructure industry is due to the increase in the number of cyber frauds. North America region is expected to hold the largest public key infrastructure market share. Major public key infrastructure companies include Thales Group, Verisign Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

Public Key Infrastructure Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware Module, Solution, Services

● By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

● By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprise (SME)

● By Vertical: BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Public key infrastructure is a system that consists of the necessary hardware, software, personnel, guidelines, and policies to issue, manage, distribute, utilize, store, and revoke digital certificates. The public key infrastructure is used in digital signature protocols and/or data encryption techniques. Public key infrastructure aid in establishing the identity of individuals, objects, and services, enabling regulated access to systems and resources, data protection, and transaction accountability.

Read More On The Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/public-key-infrastructure-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Public Key Infrastructure Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Public Key Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

