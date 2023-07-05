Medical Imaging Informatics Market Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 6.2%

Medical Imaging Informatics Market Size 2030

Medical imaging informatics market provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical imaging informatics market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The medical imaging informatics market forecast from 2020 to 2030. The major factors that boost the growth of the global medical imaging informatics industry include increase in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, decline in cost of storage platforms, and improvements in healthcare ecosystem. In addition, the developing countries such as China and India are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the medical imaging informatics market. However, lack of expertise to operate medical imaging informatics solutions and their high installation cost of hamper the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

McKesson Corporation, Agfa Gevaert N.V., toshiba corporation, General Electric Company, Esaote SpA, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., lexmark international, inc., Medtronic, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/41c13a5a70113a537e1303b280c5680e

The medical imaging informatics market can be segmented in various ways based on different criteria. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Product Type:

a. Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS): Software and hardware solutions for storing, retrieving, and distributing medical images.

b. Radiology Information Systems (RIS): Software systems for managing radiology workflow, scheduling, reporting, and billing.

c. Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA): Solutions for storing and managing medical images in a standardized format, allowing interoperability between different imaging systems.

d. Imaging Modality-specific Software: Specialized software for specific imaging modalities such as X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound, etc.

Imaging Modality:

a. X-ray Imaging Informatics

b. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Informatics

c. Computed Tomography (CT) Informatics

d. Ultrasound Imaging Informatics

e. Nuclear Medicine Informatics

f. Mammography Informatics

g. Others

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics

b. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

c. Research and Academic Institutions

d. Ambulatory Care Settings

e. Others

Region:

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East and Africa

Application:

a. Radiology

b. Cardiology

c. Oncology

d. Orthopedics

e. Neurology

f. Gastroenterology

g. Others

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1750

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

