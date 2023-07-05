Nano Dimension’s (“Nano”) DeepCube Product (“DC-AI”) - First Time Under Commercial Contracts – Generating Revenue Independently Beyond Its Integration Into Nano’s 3D Printers

/EIN News/ -- First Success in Nano’s Program to Financially Leverage Its DC-AI’s Deep Learning Innovations By Selling Into International Conglomerates

Waltham, Mass., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it has made notable progress in accelerating its plans to commercialize the industrial artificial intelligence (“AI”) services of its in-house DeepCube Group by making its propriety technology available for use by external customers.



Nano Dimension has signed an agreement with a large multinational electronics company to leverage DeepCube’s deep learning-based AI technology. The Company has also entered a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with another international industrial company and is in the latter stages of discussions with several more leading industrial and advanced manufacturing companies for the commercial use of its DeepCube technology.

While the use cases that are contracted for or being discussed vary by customer, they are often around improving the efficacy of processes through some combination of in-line or instantaneous analysis of images and/or data. For the cases at hand, improving throughput and yield are of the utmost importance, and even slight enhancements can translate into large financial upsides.

Nano Dimension has based much of its strategy around the application of deep learning-based AI. The Company acquired DeepCube twenty-six months ago and has since leveraged its technology and its leading group of data scientists to drive improvements for its proprietary additive manufacturing systems. After seeing the improvements that deep learning-based AI for industrial applications could create, Nano Dimension explored bringing this technology directly to clients for their own use cases, and it has been well-received.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, commented, “We are pleased to see results so quickly after being led by a clear and present “pull” from the market. Fortunately, customers are demanding DC-AI Deep Learning Engine for specific and various applications, beyond our adaptation of it to Additive Manufacturing.

While AI has been the topic of much conversation lately, it is hard to imagine a greater set of applications for this unique technology than the opportunities we are discussing with a range of top-tier customers. The nature of their businesses and the problems they face means that DC-AI can bring notable improvements to their products and services, while also translating into a better bottom-line.”

