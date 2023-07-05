Sportradar Wins Major Bid for CONMEBOL Rights as Official Global Betting Partner

/EIN News/ -- The multi-year exclusive agreement covers worldwide rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa to bring competitions to fans all over the world and boost fan engagement



Latest deal adds to growing and diverse portfolio of rights around the world

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a highly competitive selection process, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) today announces that it has selected Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) as the successful bidder for exclusive global audio and video (AV) and betting data rights, that will enhance the accessibility and engagement of South American football for a broader global audience.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of ten National Soccer Associations in South America, entertains millions of fans from around the world each year and has experienced a remarkable rate of viewership growth year over year as the sport continues to attract an ever-expanding base of international fans.

Under the terms of the agreement, the rights encompass the major regional club tournaments organized by CONMEBOL, including the prestigious CONMEBOL Libertadores (Men's and Women's), CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, for the next four seasons. It also marks the first time that domestic AV betting rights for CONMEBOL club competitions are offered in the region.

“We are glad to strengthen the relationship with Sportradar, one of the best companies in terms of technological innovation and transparency in global sports betting. We are sure that the prestigious CONMEBOL club tournaments, with more than 60 years of history, will be a great showcase to be able to get closer to the true fans of South American football”, indicated José Astigarraga, CONMEBOL Secretary General.

Sportradar’s commitment to product innovation for its more than 900 clients globally and its superior development in advanced technologies, such as computer vision and AI, in addition to its industry-leading integrity services, were key considerations in the selection process.

“We are delighted that Sportradar has been selected as the official partner who can support the most historic club tournaments in South America,” said Carsten Koerl, global CEO, Sportradar. “Sportradar has more than 20 years’ experience building innovative products from data, and as the market leader, we are best positioned with the technological expertise and industry relationships to help CONMEBOL expand its reach. South American football has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we look forward to working closely with the federation to support their engagement.”

Since 2019, Sportradar has provided CONMEBOL with Compliance, Risk and Governance Services via its Intelligence & Investigations unit (I&I), which is a global team of due diligence experts, intelligence specialists and investigators. Services provided to CONMEBOL include eligibility checks on the senior appointments of the confederation and its member associations.

The agreement between CONMEBOL and Sportradar commenced with the current season and covers the betting rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores U20, CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal (Men's and Women's), and CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About CONMEBOL

The South American Football Confederation, better known as CONMEBOL (which comes from the acronym used in cable releases: Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), is the confederation of national football associations (federations) of South America. Founded on July 9, 1916, in Buenos Aires, it is the first confederation in the world, established almost 40 years before the next ones to be formed.

CONMEBOL originated from a tournament between countries of the South American continent. The first Copa América was held in 1916 in Buenos Aires in celebration of the hundred years of Argentina's independence. This was the beginning of the institution, originally composed of the associations of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. Later on, the other South American associations joined CONMEBOL: Paraguay (1921), Peru (1925), Bolivia (1926), Ecuador (1927), Colombia (1936), and Venezuela (1953).

It is the only soccer confederation in which all its associations are also members of FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Its ten-member National Associations are the pride of CONMEBOL.