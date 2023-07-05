Designerie Furnishes New Revenue Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based marketing technology software, is proud to announce that Designerie, a premier importer and distributor of European Designer-Focused Furniture, has chosen HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI-powered search solution, to drive their ecommerce operations.

The premier importer and distributor of European designer-focused furniture has committed to a 36-month agreement with HawkSearch across two of its websites, Designerie and Sika-Design. They selected HawkSearch for its scalability to additional sites through the BigCommerce connector, advanced merchandising and recommendations capabilities, and ability to work with variant logic, all of which gave it an edge over competitor solutions. Using HawkSearch, websites such as Designerie have experienced an increase of over 50% more traffic, alongside a 20% boost in conversions. Designerie will also utilize HawkSearch's Rapid UI Framework for fast implementation on its sites powered by BigCommerce MSF (Multi Storefront).

Since 2008, Designerie has been a trusted name in importing and distributing unique, high-quality furniture across the United States and Europe. They are dedicated to providing excellent service and promoting growth in the exclusive furniture market.

Drawing on over a decade of experience serving international distributors such as Valken Sports and Brownells, HawkSearch drives ecommerce growth through AI-powered features like Smart Search, Dynamic Targeting, and accelerated search solution implementation with Rapid UI Framework.

"We're absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Designerie. They're a real force to be reckoned with in the designer furniture industry. We're looking forward to being a part of their digital journey and helping them take their online business to the next level." Said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital assists businesses in boosting their online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

