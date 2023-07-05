Aeterna Zentaris to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

/EIN News/ -- Live moderated video webcast on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 AM ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer and Eckhard Guenther, PhD, Managing Director and SVP, Business Development of Aeterna Zentaris, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Wednesday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (zentaris.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen®; Ghryvelin™), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of its therapeutic asset and has established a pre-clinical development pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com

