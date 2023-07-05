Panavance Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

Live moderated video webcast on Thursday, July 13th at 2:00 PM ET

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients. Panavance, a US Delaware company, is located in Berwyn, PA. It was founded in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance’s lead program, misetionamide (also known as GP-2250), is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique dual mechanism of action of selectively disrupting the energy metabolism of cancer cells leading to cancer cell death as well as impacting nuclear factor-κB (“NFκB”) which effects cancer cells’ ability for protein synthesis and DNA transcription thereby restricting cancer cell growth and proliferation. The Company is advancing towards the initiation of two registration directed clinical studies expected to start in 2024: a Phase 2/3 study of GP-2250 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line maintenance therapy for non-BRCA mutated pancreatic cancer patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. GP-2250’s unique mechanism of action and extensive preclinical data supports broad oncology utility with the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.



