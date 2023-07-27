Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size, Share Report, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial refrigeration systems market size is predicted to reach $27.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth in the industrial refrigeration systems market worldwide is due to growing demand for frozen and processed food. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major industrial refrigeration manufacturers include Johnson Control, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Dan Foss, DAIKIN Industries Ltd, EVAPCO Inc.

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Segments

• By Component: Compressors, Rotary Screw Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Diaphragm Compressors, Evaporators, Condensers, Controls

• By Refrigerant: Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide

• By Application: Refrigerated Warehouse, Refrigerated Transportation, Beverage Processing, Dairy and Ice cream Processing

• By Geography: The global industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial refrigeration system refers to tools and accessories designed to take heat away from big operations or big materials, bringing the temperature down to a suitable level. They are commonly used in cold storage, dairy processing, and beverage production.

