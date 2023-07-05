Mobile Medical Apps Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

The rising penetration of smartphones and growing internet connectivity in developing countries is propelling the demand of the market.

Mobile Medical Apps Market Size – USD 3.65 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.9%, Market trends – Growing digitalization in the healthcare industry.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Medical Apps market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for mobile medical apps is experiencing increased demand due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of smartphones and the infiltration of advanced technologies in the industry. Digital health has surfaced as a successful venture, and it attracts various industries and organizations from the healthcare sector.

Mobile medical apps aid in managing one’s health, have access to important information whenever and wherever needed for the promotion of healthy living. The mobile medical apps are witnessing increased adoption, which is fostering market growth. Moreover, growing investment in health start-ups has also propelled the growth of the market. New manufacturers are coming with innovative ideas to create more customer-friendly to tap into emerging markets.

The growing research on patient care has helped in fostering the business propositions of mobile medical apps. Mobile medical apps are generally used as an accessory to a regulated medical device, and they convert the mobile platform into a medical device. The surge in smartphones and mobile computing devices, coupled with consumer demand for mobile apps, are propelling the demand for the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

AliveCor Inc.

Patientkeeper Inc.

Philips

IMS Health Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Nike

Medtronic

AT&T

Qualcomm

Cerner

Research Report on the Mobile Medical Apps Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Mobile Medical Apps market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Mobile Medical Apps market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Mobile Medical Apps market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobile Medical Apps market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Mobile Medical Apps market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care

Cardiology

Internal Medicine

Family Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Free Subscription

Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iPhone

iPad

Blackberry

Windows

Regional Landscape section of the Mobile Medical Apps report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment.

The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost.

The android segment is leading the market for mobile medical apps. There are more than 325,000 healthcare apps available globally, and has taken over the iOS platform medical apps.

North America held a larger market share owing to the rising investment in the healthcare sector and a high level of disposable income. The rise in the level of awareness is also boosting the demand for the market.

