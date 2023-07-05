Fengate welcomes Jennifer Pereira as Managing Director, Private Equity.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce Jennifer Pereira has joined the firm as Managing Director, Private Equity. Jennifer’s responsibilities include investment decision-making, management of Fengate’s private equity funds, strategy, operations, and investor relations.



Prior to joining Fengate, Jennifer was with CPP Investments for almost 12 years, most recently acting as Managing Director, Private Equity, leading coverage in the consumer sector. Before her time with CPP, she worked as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group where she advised a broad range of clients with a focus on financial institutions and consumer companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer as a valuable addition to our team,” said Justin Catalano, Group Head and Managing Director of Fengate Private Equity. “Her extensive experience and strategic vision, and strong track record in managing complex transactions and leading successful teams make her an excellent fit. Jennifer’s dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our partners and investors.”

“I am excited to join Fengate’s team of talented professionals,” said Jennifer Pereira, Managing Director, Fengate Private Equity. “I look forward to working alongside colleagues to deliver on growth equity investments for our clients and portfolio companies, and build on the firm’s successful track record,” added Pereira.

Jennifer holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a B.A.Sc. in Engineering from the University of Toronto. She has served as a director on the board of Petco Health and Wellness and the board of Ultimate Kronos Group and was an observer on the boards of Merlin Entertainments and Seven Generations Energy.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with over $7 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate leverages more than 45 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a differentiated investment platform supporting the growth ambitions of entrepreneurs through transformative capital. Learn more at fengate.com.

