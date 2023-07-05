Facial Injectables Market to Achieve US$ 37.1 Bn by 2031 with Impressive 12.0% CAGR: TMR Study

Rise in usage of injectable botulinum toxin in facial aesthetic treatment is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for facial injectables market players. Increase in adoption of hyaluronic acid (HA)-based facial fillers in non-surgical cosmetic procedures used for improving facial aging is expected to propel the market

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial injectables industry was valued at US$ 13.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2031.



Significant adoption of botulinum toxin (especially type A) and hyaluronic acid filler injections in facial aesthetic treatment is propelling the facial injectables market. Rise in demand for volume fillers in the lips among women, especially hyaluronic acid (HA)-based injectables, presents substantial opportunities for market players.

Rapid advancement in non-surgical rhinoplasty procedures is paving the way for the availability of facial injectables with less risks of complications and minimal patient discomfort. An instance is introduction of new generation of botulinum toxin type A that reduces pain or discomfort related to the injection. Rise in R&D activities in dermal fillers for facial soft tissue augmentation is likely to bolster revenue opportunities for companies operating in the market.

According to the market report, the hospital end-user segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Hospital settings are widely preferred by the target population, since consumers can access comprehensive and personalized facial aesthetic treatment plans. Additionally, they can opt for a range of new generation of nonsurgical modalities in hospitals. The multidisciplinary team at hospitals who is engaged in minimally invasive facial cosmetic procedures is careful about patient selection (hospitals focus on proper patient selection in the pretreatment phase to enhance success rate of the procedure). This has a positive effect on the overall outcomes of such procedures.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Preference for Hyaluronic Acid (HA) as Facial Filler: Significant adoption of hyaluronic acid as a facial filler material is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. The HA product type segment accounted for major market share in 2022. HA fillers are widely preferred for improving multiple aspects of facial aging such as balance, contouring, and feature positioning. Considerable demand for HA injections in facial aesthetic treatments for reduction of skin wrinkles is augmenting market growth. Furthermore, market players benefit from significant safety profiles of currently available hyaluronic acid fillers.



Key Growth Drivers of Facial Injectables Market

Growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures for facial esthetic treatments among the general population is a key driver of the facial injectables market. Significant increase in number of soft tissue filler injections over the past couple of years (from 2020 to 2021 and from 2021 to 2022) was a key trend that accelerated market evolution (during these years). According to The Aesthetic Society, specialized face procedures, including brow lifts and face lifts, increased by 54.0% in 2022.



Increase in affordability and accessibility of non-invasive cosmetic procedures for facial aging is expected to drive the facial injectables industry. Non-invasive treatments are more cost-effective than surgical procedures in the U.S. and cause minimal discomfort to individuals undergoing these treatments. Significant number of certified plastic surgeons in several developing and developed countries is anticipated to make such treatments more accessible.



Regional Landscape

North America constituted the leading share of the global facial injectables market in 2022. Rise in spending of Americans on aesthetic procedures is expected to fuel market development in the next few years. Continuous advancements in dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle technologies, such as radiofrequency rhytidectomy, rhinoplasty, and thread lift, are likely to augment market value in North America. Increase in U.S. FDA approval of dermal fillers, especially polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) beads and HA materials, is accelerating market development in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to market players. Rapid evolution of facial beauty trends is boosting the demand for facial aesthetic treatment with injectables. The target population is becoming more aware about safety profiles and consistent outcomes of a range of available facial aesthetic procedures.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion to stay ahead of competitors.

Prominent companies operating in the facial injectables market are

Allergan, Inc.

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomge Biotechnology

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Galderma



Segmentation

The global facial injectables market is segmented based on

Product Type

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botolinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Others (Polyalkylimide)



Application

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Acne Scar Treatment

Face Lift

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Others (Earlobe Rejuvenation)

End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others (Beauty Clinics)



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



