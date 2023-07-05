NowVertical Group Announces Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) ("NOW" or the "Company"), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, today announced that it has granted to employees and directors of the Company a total of 1,639,000 options ("Options") to acquire Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company. An aggregate of 214,000 Options of which were granted to the independent directors of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.31, with 134,000 vesting immediately on the date of grant date and 80,000 of which vest over a 12-month period in equal monthly installments. 1,425,000 of the Options were granted to senior officers of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.31, of which 500,000 vest on the date of grant, 225,000 of which vest over a 12-month period in equal monthly installments and 700,000 of which vest over four years in equal monthly installments after a one-year cliff period. The Options expire 10 years after the date of grant.



About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797



