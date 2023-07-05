Mullen Automotive Retains Christian Attar, Formally Known as Christian Levine Law Group, in Partnership with Warshaw, Burstein, LLP, to Combat Naked Short Selling Activities

/EIN News/ -- BREA, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen”or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the company has retained Christian Attar, formally known as Christian Levine Law Group, and in partnership with Warshaw, Burstein, LLP, to combat naked short selling activities.

Based on reports Mullen has received from ShareIntel, the Company believes it may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal naked short selling of its common stock and has decided to investigate and expose any potential wrongdoing. According to various publicly disclosed sources, Christian Attar, formally known as Christine Levine Law Group, in partnership with Warshaw Burstein, LLP, have successfully prosecuted and collected millions of dollars in aggregate damages on behalf of their clients from broker-dealers, market-makers, hedge funds, and asset-based lenders who have engaged in such market manipulation schemes.

“Since our announcement on April 28, we have been actively investigating naked short selling and we now have enough intel to have the law firm actively investigate and, where justified, take action against any market manipulators using naked short selling, spoofing or other illegal acts,” stated David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, Inc.

About Christian Attar

Christian Attar engages in all types of civil litigation, including shareholder and partnership disputes, and stock fraud. The Group operates domestically and internationally, with its corporate headquarters based in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about the company, visit ChristianAttarLaw.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: whether the investigations by Christian Attar, and Warshaw, Burstein, LLP will yield the anticipated results and result in legal action against market manipulators using illegal acts, and if so, whether that will have the desired effect of combating believed naked short selling activities and the uncertainty of the performance of the Company’s stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com