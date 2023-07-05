Finacity Facilitates Increase of a Receivables Finance Program to EUR 13 Million for Santa Fe Relocation

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Company, is pleased to announce that it has facilitated the increase of a receivables finance facility to EUR 13 million for Santa Fe Relocation, a global mobility company specializing in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. The enhanced receivables facility includes sellers based in the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Italy and provides additional financing for the growth of the company.



About Santa Fe Relocation

Santa Fe Relocation (or “the Company”) is a global mobility company specializing in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of relocation services to help organizations and their employees as well as private individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. Santa Fe Relocation is active in 38 countries and operates through 64 local offices and 1,300 employees. Santa Fe Relocation is headquartered in London. For further information, please visit www.santaferelo.com

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Joao Valente

Tel: +33-(0)9-541-22-555

Tel: +1-(203) 428-3536

Email: jvalente@wofinacity.com