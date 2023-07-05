New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buying Franchise Owner in Anderson, SC

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 44th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Anderson, SC

/EIN News/ -- ANDERSON, S.C., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 44th location in Anderson, SC! The brand-new franchise location—led by Katrina Stratton, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood, McCormick, Oconee, and Pickens Counties in South Carolina.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When asked why she wanted to start a business flipping houses, Katrina said, “I have always owned and renovated my own homes—and I easily and naturally see the potential in outdated spaces. I find it so satisfying when some simple changes and elbow grease can breathe life back into a space.”

“I love this business model as it is not just flipping houses,” said Katrina. “It is bringing real value back to properties and giving potential new homeowners a newly renovated yet affordable place of their own.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Anderson, SC, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/sc/anderson

