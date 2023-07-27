Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Industry Scope, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glycopeptide antibiotics market size is predicted to reach $4.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the market is due to rising number of cancer and infectious disease cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest glycopeptide antibiotics market share. Major players in the glycopeptide antibiotics market include ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V.

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Segments

• By Drug: Vancomycin, Dalbavancin, Oritavancin, Other Drugs

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

• By Indication: Skin And Structure Infection, Meningitis, Clostridioides Difficile Infection, Enterocolitis, Other Indications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global glycopeptide antibiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glycopeptide antibiotics are a group of antibiotics having structures that either comprise a glycosylated cyclic or polycyclic non-ribosomal peptide, used to inhibit bacterial cell wall formation. They were first discovered from plant and soil bacteria.

