Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Compound Growth Rate 4.0% Analysis and Forecast 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid dietary supplements industry was estimated at $21.68 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $27.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Popularity: Liquid dietary supplements have gained significant popularity among consumers due to their convenience and ease of consumption. They are available in various forms such as syrups, juices, and energy drinks, making them appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing awareness about health and wellness has been a major driving factor for the liquid dietary supplements market. Consumers are actively seeking products that can support their overall well-being, and liquid supplements are seen as a convenient way to meet nutritional needs.

Nutritional Supplement Demand: Liquid dietary supplements offer a convenient way to consume essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They are often marketed as a quick and effective solution for individuals with busy lifestyles or those who have difficulty swallowing pills or capsules.

Targeted Formulations: The market has witnessed the development of specialized liquid dietary supplements catering to specific needs, such as supplements for bone health, immune support, digestion, and energy enhancement. Manufacturers are focusing on creating formulations that address specific health concerns and target specific consumer segments.

Online Retail and E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. Consumers can easily access a wide variety of products online, compare prices, and read reviews before making a purchase. This has expanded the reach of manufacturers and increased consumer accessibility.

Natural and Organic Products: Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products has influenced the liquid dietary supplements market. Manufacturers are incorporating natural ingredients and avoiding artificial additives to meet the demand for clean-label products.

Market Drivers:

Convenience and Ease of Consumption: Liquid dietary supplements offer a convenient and easy way for consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Compared to traditional pill or capsule forms, liquids are often more palatable and can be easily consumed, especially by individuals who have difficulty swallowing or prefer alternative delivery methods.

Growing Health and Wellness Awareness: Increasing awareness about health and wellness has led to a rise in demand for dietary supplements. Consumers are becoming more proactive about their well-being and are actively seeking products that can support their overall health, including liquid supplements that provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Liquid dietary supplements can be categorized based on their specific formulations and intended purposes. Common product types include:

a. Vitamins and Minerals: Supplements that provide essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients.

b. Botanicals and Herbal Extracts: Supplements containing plant-based ingredients with specific health benefits.

c. Omega-3 and Fatty Acids: Supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish oil or flaxseed oil.

d. Amino Acids and Proteins: Supplements that contain specific amino acids or protein blends for muscle support or recovery.

e. Fiber and Digestive Health: Supplements formulated to support digestive health and provide dietary fiber.

f. Energy and Sports Nutrition: Supplements designed to enhance energy levels, improve athletic performance, or support muscle recovery.

g. Others: This category may include specialized formulations like immune support, bone health, joint health, or weight management supplements.

Distribution Channel: This segmentation categorizes the market based on where the products are sold. Distribution channels for liquid dietary supplements include:

a. Retail Pharmacies and Drugstores: Supplements available in brick-and-mortar pharmacies or drugstores.

b. Health and Wellness Stores: Products sold in specialized health and wellness stores or natural food stores.

c. Online Retail: Supplements sold through e-commerce platforms, including company websites, online marketplaces, and specialized health product websites.

d. Others: This category may include direct sales through network marketing or multi-level marketing channels.

End User: The market can also be segmented based on the target consumer groups for liquid dietary supplements. Some common end-user segments include:

a. Adults: Supplements designed for general health and well-being of adult consumers.

b. Elderly: Products tailored to meet the specific nutritional needs of older adults.

c. Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts: Supplements aimed at supporting athletic performance, endurance, and recovery.

d. Children and Adolescents: Liquid dietary supplements formulated for the nutritional needs of younger age groups.

e. Others: This category may include supplements targeted at specific populations such as pregnant women, individuals with specific health conditions, or individuals with dietary restrictions.

Competitive Landscape:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia plc

Nature's Bounty Co. (formerly known as NBTY, Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Perrigo Company plc

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

NOW Foods

