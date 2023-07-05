Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,869 in the last 365 days.

View Announces Settlement of Previously Disclosed SEC Investigation

SEC declines to Impose Penalties in light of the Company’s Self-Reporting, Prompt Remediation and Cooperation

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), resolving the previously disclosed SEC investigation arising from the Company’s restated warranty-related accruals in its financial statements. In light of View’s self-reporting, prompt remediation and cooperation, the SEC determined not to impose a civil penalty on the Company and there are no ongoing undertakings in connection with the settlement.

On May 31, 2022, View issued a Current Report on Form 8-K that disclosed its total restated year-end 2019 warranty liability as $53 million and its total restated year-end 2020 warranty liability as $48 million. On June 15, 2022, View issued an Annual Report on Form 10-K that marked the completion of the Company’s financial restatement.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

For further information:

Investors: 
View, Inc.
IR@View.com
408-493-1358


Primary Logo

You just read:

View Announces Settlement of Previously Disclosed SEC Investigation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more