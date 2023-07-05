The Habit Burger Grill To Launch Fifth Restaurant in North Carolina With New Greensboro Drive-Thru Location

The Habit Burger Grill Will Open Doors July 12, and Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events On July 8, 10-11.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest drive-thru restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is located at 3703 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting July 12, 2023.



In honor of their fifth restaurant in North Carolina and the Greensboro grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/greensboro .

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, July 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“The folks in the Tarheel State have welcomed The Habit Burger Grill with open arms, and we’re thrilled to open our fifth restaurant in the beautiful city of Greensboro,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "Greensboro is one of the most diverse cities in North Carolina - from its history to its gorgeous parks, the art scene to its creative culture, we can’t wait to feed the citizens our famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The 3,720 sq. foot Greensborough restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international restaurants, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com