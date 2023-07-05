Facial Recognition Market Size Study Highlights Advancements in AI & Deep Learning Technologies | Growing at CAGR of 16%

Rising security demands, contactless solutions, AI advancements, and personalized user experiences fuel facial recognition market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The facial recognition market size was worth $3.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to be worth $16.74 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2021 and 2030.

Facial recognition is a sort of biometrics that is used for high-level security in the government and public sector. The market is being driven by an increase in the demand for surveillance systems in homeland security and criminal investigation agencies as a result of an increase in terrorist and criminal activities around the world, which has increased demand for effective face recognition biometrics.

With the rising need for robust security measures, facial recognition technology offers a highly secure and accurate authentication method. The demand for advanced security systems, such as facial recognition-based access control and surveillance solutions, is driving the growth of the facial recognition market in sectors like banking, government, and transportation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for contactless technologies, including facial recognition. Facial recognition enables touchless identification and verification, making it a preferred choice for various applications, such as contactless payments, self-service kiosks, and attendance tracking systems. This trend is expected to continue driving the adoption of facial recognition solutions in the market.

The advancements in AI and ML algorithms have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of facial recognition systems. Machine learning techniques enable facial recognition systems to continuously learn and adapt, enhancing their performance over time. The integration of AI and ML technologies in facial recognition solutions is driving their effectiveness and fueling market growth.

Facial recognition technology offers personalized experiences and tailored services across industries like retail, entertainment, and hospitality. It enables businesses to deliver customized offerings based on customer preferences and demographics. The ability of facial recognition to analyze facial expressions and emotions also enhances user experience, making it a key driver for market growth.

The key players profiled in the facial recognition market analysis are 3M, Animetrics Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch, Daon Inc., FaceFirst, Inc. IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the facial recognition industry.

