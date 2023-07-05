With a CAGR of 8.6% Water Flosser Market Size Worth USD 1,485.9 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of dental checkups and demand for dental care services post the lifting are key factors driving market revenue growth

Water Flosser Market Size – USD 703.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Increasing sales of more technologically advanced oral care products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water flosser market size is expected to reach USD 1,485.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased prevalence of oral diseases such as tooth decay and gum diseases and growing awareness about oral hygiene among individuals and children are some key factors driving global water flosser market revenue growth.

A water flosser, also known as an oral irrigator, is a device designed to spray jets of water between teeth and onto gums. A water flosser can aid in the removal of food particles from the mouth, as well as potential chances of injury and bleeding sustained from using a brush, pick, or other items, and also reduce the chances of gum disease. Cleaning the area between the teeth, below the dental bridges, during orthodontic treatment, and around the dental implants is highly beneficial. Increasing visibility and advertising of new and more advanced dental care products on social media and e-commerce platforms are expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market.

Brushing twice a day is recommended for good oral health, but flossing is also important. There are a variety of reasons that people may want to switch to water flossing. Many areas, such as between teeth or along gumline, are difficult to reach with a toothbrush. Traditional string floss is not the only way for cleaning these difficult-to-reach areas and places. String flossing around the teeth can be difficult for people who have arthritis, Parkinson's disease, carpal tunnel syndrome, or other conditions that affect the hands. Water flossing is a good alternative to traditional flossing for people who have trouble holding string floss.

Analysis of Five Forces

(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Water Flosser market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Water Flosser Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Water Flosser Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fly Cat Electrical Co., Water Pik, Inc., Jetpik, Oral Breeze, Gurin Products LLC., Oratec Corp, H2ofloss, and Candeon Technologies Co., Ltd

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Water Flosser Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cordless/Battery-operated Flosser

Countertop Flosser

Shower Flosser

Faucet Flosser

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care

Dental Research Centers

Geography Overview

The global Water Flosser Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Water Flosser Market’s growth.

What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Water Flosser Market?

Market CAGR during the predicted period

Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Water Flosser Market's growth between 2023 and 2032.

Accurate estimation of the Water Flosser Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior

Water Flosser Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information

In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Water Flosser Market vendors' expansion.

What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Water Flosser Market?

The Water Flosser Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics from 2023 to 2030, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.

The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.

In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Water Flosser Market.

The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.

The Water Flosser Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.

