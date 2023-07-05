Koios Partners with Festival Foods to Expand Distribution of Fit Soda™ to all 40 Locations Across Wisconsin

/EIN News/ -- DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is thrilled to announce its expansion and placement of Fit Soda™ into all 40 Festival Foods locations across Wisconsin. Festival Foods is a renowned family-owned grocery company which operates stores throughout Wisconsin; they are known for their unwavering dedication to serving communities by providing high-quality products.



Koios has been rapidly expanding with the placement of Fit Soda™ in well-known regional grocery chains such as Food Lion , Roche Bros. and Sprouts Farmers Market and the placement of KOIOS™ in well-known grocery chains such as United Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Albertsons , Ingles Markets , Tony’s Fresh Market , Raley’s , and Harris Teeter . The Company’s effort to place its KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ beverages in regional and national grocery chains is part of its ongoing growth strategy to gain new placements in more national chains.

The partnership between Koios and Festival Foods aligns perfectly with the shared vision of both companies to promote healthier living and to provide high-quality products to their customers. Festival Foods, known for its commitment to sourcing local and premium products, recognizes the growing demand for healthier beverage choices. By adding Fit Soda's™ complete range of flavors, including favorites like Black Cherry Cola, Orange Cream, Root Beer Vanilla Float, and Sparkling Citrus, Festival Foods aims to cater to the evolving needs of its health-conscious customer base.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Festival Foods and expand our reach to all of their locations," said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company. "Festival Foods' dedication to providing quality products aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering a healthier alternative in the beverage market. We believe that our innovative, low-calorie sodas will be well-received by Festival Foods customers and we are excited to introduce Fit Soda™ to a wider audience."

Fit Soda™ can be conveniently found at Festival foods through their online store.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,100 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

