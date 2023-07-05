Signia survey on hearing loss stigma: Boomers are over it, and younger Canadians need to better understand it

Gen Z respondents are twice as likely as Boomers to believe wearing a hearing aid makes people look impaired or vulnerable

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey of 1,508 Canadians conducted by hearing aid innovator Signia reveals that younger generations have a more negative perception of hearing aids than those who are more mature.



The survey was conducted to gauge stigma and challenge prevalent misunderstandings surrounding hearing loss. The results underscore the urgency to intensify initiatives aimed at debunking outdated myths about hearing aids, such as believing that hearing aids diminish people's authority, or make people look older or less attractive.

“False and negative stigma associated with hearing aids is one of the main reasons people put off getting help for their hearing loss,” said Michèle Dostaler, Audiology Team Manager with Signia. “The truth is that delaying treatment for a hearing issue can be detrimental not only to a person’s hearing health, but also to their long-term emotional and cognitive wellbeing.”

The Signia survey also revealed significant discrepancies on the levels of confidence among different generations about disclosing a hearing issue, with 42 per cent of Gen Z respondents (aged 18 to 26) willing to talk about their hearing issues only with their family and close friends. In contrast, only 17 per cent of Boomers (aged 59 and older) are open to discussing their hearing only with close friends and family.

“Mature Canadians are more open to talking about their hearing concerns today than they were in past generations,” added Dostaler. “What we want to encourage is the understanding that a hearing issue is a health issue that can affect anyone at any age and should be treated just as seriously.”

Topline findings of the Signia survey on stigma include:

Men perceive the use of hearing aids much differently than women, with 31% of men considering that wearing a hearing aid makes people look impaired or vulnerable (vs. 19% of women)

Two out of five (40%) of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid reduces people’s chances to get a job (vs. 14% of Boomers)

Thirty-eight per cent of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid makes people look impaired or vulnerable (vs. 15% of Boomers)

Over a third (34%) of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid makes people look older than they are (vs. 18% Boomers)

One out of four (25%) of Gen Z respondents think that hearing aids diminish people’s authority (vs. 6% Boomers)



Signia is encouraging all Canadians to take a free hearing test online to help determine whether they may be experiencing hearing loss, and to find out about recommended next steps. Visit https://www.signia.net/en-ca/service/hearing-test/ .

Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Signia was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,508 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from May 5th to May 8th 2023. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

