Global Intraoral Scanners Market Projected to Reach USD 890.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5%

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intraoral scanners market is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase from USD 428.9 million in 2020 to USD 890.9 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The driving forces behind this growth are the rapidly growing geriatric population and the rise in dental problems worldwide. The elderly population is particularly susceptible to root caries, as they face challenges such as receding gums that expose tooth root surfaces and the side effects of medications that cause dry mouth, known as xerostomia.

Research estimates indicate that approximately 50% of individuals aged 75 and above suffer from root caries, with at least one tooth affected by the disease. Furthermore, according to the United Nations, the number of individuals aged 65 and above surpassed 700 million in 2019, and this number is projected to reach approximately 1.5 billion by 2050. As the geriatric population continues to increase at such a rapid pace, there will be a corresponding rise in expenditures on oral health care, resulting in an augmented demand for intraoral scanners.

The utilization of intraoral scanners offers numerous benefits, including accurate and efficient dental imaging, improved treatment planning, and enhanced patient care. These scanners enable dentists to capture detailed 3D images of the oral cavity, facilitating precise diagnosis and treatment. As a result, there is a growing recognition of the value of intraoral scanners in dental practices, which further drives the demand for these devices in the global market.

In conclusion, the global market for intraoral scanners is experiencing significant growth due to the expanding geriatric population and the associated rise in dental problems. The increasing focus on oral health care, coupled with the advantages offered by intraoral scanners, is expected to fuel the demand for these devices in the coming years.

The global market for intraoral scanners can be segmented based on type outlook, application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market can be divided into powder-free intraoral scanners and powder-based intraoral scanners. Powder-free scanners eliminate the need for applying powder to the teeth, offering convenience and improved patient experience. On the other hand, powder-based scanners require the application of powder to enhance scanning accuracy and capture detailed images.

When considering application outlook, intraoral scanners find applications in various fields, including orthodontics, prosthodontics, and others. Orthodontics involves the diagnosis and treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws, while prosthodontics focuses on dental prosthetics and restoration procedures. The scanners are also used in other dental applications as per specific requirements.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market serves different sectors, including hospitals, dental clinics, research institutes, and others. Hospitals and dental clinics are major end-users of intraoral scanners, where these devices are utilized for dental examinations, treatment planning, and various dental procedures. Research institutes play a role in driving advancements in intraoral scanning technology and conducting studies on their efficacy and applications.

The market's regional outlook covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market dynamics and adoption of intraoral scanners vary across these regions due to differences in healthcare infrastructure, dental care practices, and technological advancements. Key countries within these regions include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX countries, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

In conclusion, the market for intraoral scanners is segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region. This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the market, taking into account the various factors influencing its growth and adoption in different sectors and regions.

Strategic development:

The intraoral scanners market is characterized by significant strategic developments undertaken by key players to strengthen their market position and drive growth. Companies operating in this market are actively engaged in various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in research and development (R&D). These strategic initiatives are aimed at expanding their product portfolio, enhancing technological capabilities, and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Product launches play a crucial role in the strategic development of the intraoral scanners market. Companies are continuously introducing advanced and innovative scanners with improved features and capabilities. These new product launches cater to the evolving needs of dental professionals and offer enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships with dental clinics, research institutes, and academic institutions are also key strategic moves to drive market growth. Such collaborations facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, fostering technological advancements and the development of customized solutions.

In addition to collaborations, acquisitions are prevalent in the intraoral scanners market. Companies are acquiring other businesses to expand their product offerings, access new markets, and leverage synergies. This allows them to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, investments in R&D are of paramount importance for companies operating in this market. These investments are focused on developing cutting-edge technologies, improving scanning accuracy, and exploring new applications of intraoral scanners.

Overall, the strategic development in the intraoral scanners market highlights the efforts made by key players to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. By leveraging product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in R&D, companies aim to meet the growing demands of dental professionals, expand their market share, and deliver innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and overall dental care.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the intraoral scanners market features several major companies striving to maintain their market position and drive growth. These key players are actively engaged in various strategies to gain a competitive edge and expand their customer base. Some prominent companies in the market include Align Technology Inc., MEDIT Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Glidewell Laboratories, Planmeca Group, 3Shape A/S, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Carestream Health, and Ormco Corporation.

These companies have established themselves as leading players in the intraoral scanners market through their strong product portfolios, technological advancements, and extensive distribution networks. They continuously invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of dental professionals and patients. These companies also focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach and enhance their product offerings.

Align Technology Inc., known for its innovative Invisalign clear aligners, has made significant contributions to the field of digital dentistry. MEDIT Corporation and 3Shape A/S are recognized for their advanced intraoral scanners that offer high precision and accuracy in dental imaging. Dentsply Sirona and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are prominent players with a wide range of dental products and solutions.

The competitive landscape is driven by factors such as technological advancements, product quality, brand reputation, and customer satisfaction. These companies strive to differentiate themselves by offering superior products, excellent customer service, and comprehensive after-sales support. By staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering value-added solutions, these major players in the intraoral scanners market aim to maintain their market leadership and capitalize on the growing demand for advanced dental imaging technologies.

In conclusion, the global Intraoral Scanners Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.