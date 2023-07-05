Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market to Reach USD 18.6B by 2028, Fueled by Rising Disease Prevalence

Reports And Data

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80% during the forecast period, with the market size expected to increase from USD 7,069.0 million in 2020 to USD 18.60 billion by 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, endocrinology disorders, autoimmunity diseases, and chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which necessitate early diagnosis systems. Immunodiagnostics, a diagnostic methodology that relies on antigen-antibody reactions for disease detection, employs antibodies as reagents for diagnosis and finds extensive application across scientific disciplines. Additionally, immunodiagnostic reagent tests are used not only in major clinical applications but also in fields such as environmental and food analysis, as well as forensic science.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2013, infectious diseases accounted for 9.2 million deaths worldwide, and this number has been steadily increasing. Consequently, there has been a growing emphasis on developing innovative techniques, tools, and equipment for early disease diagnosis to manage the escalating disease burden. Increased investments in research and development (R&D) of diagnostic tests, a rise in FDA approvals, and the widespread adoption of automated, next-generation immunodiagnostic reagent platforms by healthcare professionals will drive the market's growth during the analysis period. Several diagnostic companies are obtaining regulatory approvals for their novel products. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics obtained FDA approval in 2018 for its VITROS HIV combo test, which can detect p24 antigen, HIV-1, and HIV-2 antigen.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market can be segmented based on various factors.

In terms of reagents and kits, the market can be divided into the following segments:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents and Kits

Rapid Test Reagents and Kits

Enzyme-linked Immunospot ELISPOT Reagents and Kits

Western Blot Reagents and Kits

Other Reagents & Kits

When considering applications, the market can be categorized as follows:

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Oncology & Endocrinology

Bone & Mineral

Autoimmunity

Cardiac Biomarkers

Others

Based on end users, the market can be segmented into:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Others

Geographically, the market can be analyzed across the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

These segments provide a comprehensive view of the Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market, allowing for a detailed analysis of different reagents and kits, applications, end users, and regional markets.

Strategic development:

The Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing its growth and market presence. Various key players in the industry are focusing on strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge and expand their market share. These strategic developments include:

Product Launches and Innovations: Companies operating in the immunodiagnostic reagent market are continuously launching new products and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients. These product launches and innovations help in catering to a wide range of applications and improving the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic tests.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration and partnerships between different stakeholders in the market, such as diagnostic companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers, are becoming increasingly common. These collaborations aim to combine expertise, resources, and technology to accelerate research and development efforts, drive product advancements, and expand market reach.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Strategic mergers and acquisitions play a crucial role in the growth and consolidation of the immunodiagnostic reagent market. Companies acquire or merge with other organizations to strengthen their product portfolio, expand their geographic presence, and gain access to new technologies and capabilities. These strategic moves contribute to market expansion and enhance competitive advantage.

Investments in Research and Development: Key players in the market are investing significantly in research and development activities to develop novel reagents, kits, and diagnostic platforms. These investments focus on improving the sensitivity, specificity, and efficiency of immunodiagnostic tests, enabling early and accurate disease detection. R&D investments also support the development of advanced technologies such as automation and point-of-care testing.

Regulatory Approvals: Obtaining regulatory approvals for new products and diagnostic tests is a critical strategic milestone for companies in the immunodiagnostic reagent market. Meeting regulatory standards and obtaining certifications ensure the safety, quality, and reliability of products, instilling confidence among healthcare professionals and end users.

These strategic developments in the immunodiagnostic reagent market reflect the industry's commitment to advancing diagnostic capabilities, improving patient outcomes, and addressing the growing demand for accurate and efficient disease diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the immunodiagnostic reagent market comprises several prominent players as well as other participants in the value chain. These players contribute to the market through their offerings and expertise. Some of the key companies operating in the market include:

Arkray, Inc.: Arkray is a global diagnostic products manufacturer that focuses on diabetes management, urinalysis, and other clinical diagnostics. The company offers a range of immunodiagnostic reagents and kits for various applications.

Alere, Inc.: Alere specializes in rapid diagnostics and provides point-of-care testing solutions. Their portfolio includes immunodiagnostic reagents and kits for infectious diseases, cardiac biomarkers, and other applications.

Merck Millipore: Merck Millipore offers a wide range of products for life science research and diagnostics, including immunodiagnostic reagents and kits. The company's offerings cater to various applications and scientific disciplines.

Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD is a leading global medical technology company that develops and manufactures medical devices, including immunodiagnostic reagents and kits. Their products are utilized in clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other healthcare settings.

Biomerieux SA: Biomerieux specializes in in-vitro diagnostics and provides solutions for clinical diagnostics, industrial microbiology, and other applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of immunodiagnostic reagents and kits.

Other players in the market include Medicaroid Corporation, Qiagen NV, Affymetrix, ImmunoDX, Meridian Bioscience, and various others. These companies contribute to the competitive landscape through their product offerings, technological advancements, and market presence.

The competitive environment in the immunodiagnostic reagent market is characterized by ongoing research and development activities, strategic collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. These strategies enable companies to strengthen their market position, expand their product portfolios, and cater to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients. As the market continues to grow, competition among these players is expected to intensify, driving further innovation and advancements in immunodiagnostic reagents and kits.

In conclusion, the global Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.