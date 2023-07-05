The colors of European fresh fruit and vegetables return to the Big Apple
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Up Your Life, the project promoted by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union, present among the streets of Time Square and in the main American B2B online newspapers
Time Square, also known as the "crossroads of the world", returns to be the stage for the outdoor campaign of Fresh Up Your Life!, the project promoted by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union to promote the culture of fresh fruit and vegetables in the United States (and the United Arab Emirates). The following Italian companies also join the program: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, and Unacoa.
In addition to the outdoor poster campaign, there is also an online adv campaign in major U.S. B2B publications.
Launched at the same time as Summer Fancy Food, the largest specialty food event in the United States, the campaign was planned on 47 bus shelters and link columns in Time Square, on a billboard in Manhattan's PABT1, the world's busiest bus terminal with 8 thousand buses and 225 thousand passengers a day (65million a year), on 11 screens in the NYC subway. Overall, it is estimated that the campaign will be seen by more than 4million people.
To boost, on August 31, a led truck will tour the streets of Manhattan reaching about 500,000 people.
In addition to the outdoor campaign, an advertising campaign was also planned in online trade publications: specialtyfood.com, Producebusiness.com and PerishableNews, three leading publications whose publications reach a total of 800 thousand unique users.
"In this second year of the project," said Luca Mari, CSO Italy marketing director, "we are pressing on the accelerator pedal, strengthening in quantitative-qualitative terms our presence in Manhattan, one of the most well-known areas in the world. The campaign planned during the days of Summer Fancy Food also allowed us to intercept a qualified audience of operators even outside the pavilions of the Fair. Operators who," concluded Luca Mari, "are also the subject of a communication out of 3, of the most important trade publications.”
At this link the outdoor planning:
• Google Earth view
• Google view
News about CSO
CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.
Renato Pagani
Time Square, also known as the "crossroads of the world", returns to be the stage for the outdoor campaign of Fresh Up Your Life!, the project promoted by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union to promote the culture of fresh fruit and vegetables in the United States (and the United Arab Emirates). The following Italian companies also join the program: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, and Unacoa.
In addition to the outdoor poster campaign, there is also an online adv campaign in major U.S. B2B publications.
Launched at the same time as Summer Fancy Food, the largest specialty food event in the United States, the campaign was planned on 47 bus shelters and link columns in Time Square, on a billboard in Manhattan's PABT1, the world's busiest bus terminal with 8 thousand buses and 225 thousand passengers a day (65million a year), on 11 screens in the NYC subway. Overall, it is estimated that the campaign will be seen by more than 4million people.
To boost, on August 31, a led truck will tour the streets of Manhattan reaching about 500,000 people.
In addition to the outdoor campaign, an advertising campaign was also planned in online trade publications: specialtyfood.com, Producebusiness.com and PerishableNews, three leading publications whose publications reach a total of 800 thousand unique users.
"In this second year of the project," said Luca Mari, CSO Italy marketing director, "we are pressing on the accelerator pedal, strengthening in quantitative-qualitative terms our presence in Manhattan, one of the most well-known areas in the world. The campaign planned during the days of Summer Fancy Food also allowed us to intercept a qualified audience of operators even outside the pavilions of the Fair. Operators who," concluded Luca Mari, "are also the subject of a communication out of 3, of the most important trade publications.”
At this link the outdoor planning:
• Google Earth view
• Google view
News about CSO
CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.
Renato Pagani
SEC Newgate Italia Srl
+39 335 683 9561
email us here