Sports Coaching Platforms Market Size, Share, Type, Trends Forecast And Report For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports coaching platforms market size is predicted to reach $0.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%.

The growth in the sports coaching platforms market industry is due to increasing number of internet users. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major sports coaching platforms organizations include Accelerware, AMP Sports, Athletic Logic, Coach Logic, Coach Me Plus.

Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Segments

• By Type: Professional, Non – Professional

• By Sports Coaching App Pricing Model: One Time License, Subscription

• By Application: Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Baseball, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sports coaching platforms refer to online platforms that are used by sports coaching centers to instruct, direct, and develop athletes. It allows athletes to exercise and monitor their performance from any remote location using smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

