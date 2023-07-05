Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches LimeWire Trading Competition

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 5, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches LimeWire Trading Competition

OKX Wallet - DEX is pleased to announce that it has launched a LimeWire trading competition which aims to provide users with the opportunity to experience the most powerful decentralized exchange.

The top 30 users, determined by trading volume, will stand to win a share in a prize pool worth 92,500 LMWR. Users who trade a minimum of USD$50 worth of LimeWire token will be eligible to enter the competition, which begins on July 5, 2023 at 12:00PM and ends on July 12, 2023 at 12:00PM UTC.

LimeWire is a platform for content creators, artists and brands to create membership-based communities. Creators can build recurring revenue streams by offering fans exclusive access to their community and journey as an artist. Through blockchain technology, LimeWire make exclusive content and assets ownable and tradeable, allowing fans to not only consume content but also to directly participate in the success of the creators they support.

The LimeWire Token is an ERC-20 utility token embedded into the LimeWire ecosystem, designed to provide a series of perks and benefits to holders as well as to enhance the user experience across the LimeWire platform.



