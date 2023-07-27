Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

Advanced Combat Helmet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the advanced combat helmet market size is predicted to reach $3.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The growth in the helmet advanced combat market is due to rowing defense budgets and military modernization programs. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the advanced combat helmet accessories market include ArmorSource LLC, Elbit Systems, Gentex Corporation, Morgan Advanced Material PLC.

Advanced Combat Helmet Market Segments

• By Type: Black, Camouflage

• By Material: Ballistic, Thermoplastic, Metal

• By Application: Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies, Homeland Security

• By Geography: The global advanced combat helmet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The advanced combat helmet is based on the MICH (Modular Integrated Communications Helmet) design and offers soldiers with an enhanced helmet, replacing the earlier PASGT helmet (Personal Armor System for Ground Troops). It has been designed to provide safeguard against ballistic impact from projectiles.

