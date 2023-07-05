Managed Security Services Market to Reflect Growth Potential with a Highest CAGR of 12.8% by 2030

Managed Security Services Market

An increase in cybercrime activities, cost-effectiveness, and stringent government regulations drive the global managed security services industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global managed security services market size generated $22.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $77.01 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chains, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscapes.

An increase in cybercrime activities, cost-effectiveness, the trend of mobile devices at workplaces, the rise in electronic data, and stringent government regulations fuel the growth of the global managed security services market. However, hesitation to share sensitive data restricts market growth. Moreover, a rise in awareness about data security, an increase in the importance of e-business, and a surge in demand for customized services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of managed security services market. This is attributed to the fact that the use of managed security services is expected to enable enterprises to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In addition, owing to the increase in internet traffic, the threat of cyberattacks grew significantly in numerous enterprises, necessitating the implementation of managed security services. This has fueled the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global managed security services market based on deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry verticals, and region.

Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global managed security services industry analyzed in the research include AT&T Intellectual Property, BT Group, Broadcom, Cisco System Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, SecureWorks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed security services market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global managed security services market trends is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the managed security services market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

