Quantum Sensors Market to Reach USD 1128.0 Million by 2032, Says Emergen Research

Rising demand for high-precision measurements in various applications, increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) of quantum technologies.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum sensors market size was USD 290.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-precision measurements in various applications, increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) of quantum technologies, rise in demand for quantum sensors in space industry are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Quantum sensors are well suited for satellite deployment as these deliver consistently accurate measurement results and outstanding performance in a small and light package. Over a number of years, this approach can maintain proper orientation of spacecraft in the orbit. In order to provide extremely accurate measurements, quantum sensors can take advantage of the extremely fragile condition of minute quantum particles. In contrast to other applications of quantum mechanics, such as quantum computing, where the instability of quantum states can be a significant barrier, quantum sensing makes use of the sensitivity of quantum particles to disruptions to build extremely responsive measuring devices. This could entail using quantum-based gravity sensors and magnetic field sensors to identify liquid water and mineral deposits in space. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Governments of various developed countries are continuously investing in R&D of more advanced quantum technologies and hardware components due to wide-range of applications in various sectors such as defense, communications, space, and others. In addition, increase in geopolitical tensions between countries is further expected to drive need for quantum sensors, thereby supporting revenue growth of the market.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Quantum Sensors market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Quantum Sensors Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Atomic Clocks

Magnetic Sensors

Par Quantum Sensors

Gravimeters and Accelerometers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Construction & Mining

Automotive

Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights From the Report

Atomic clock segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period in the global quantum sensors market. Growing popularity of quantum sensors in atomic clocks in order to increase its precision is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The automotive segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected increase the demand for quantum sensors that can be used in EV batteries and is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market is expected to account for largest revenue over the forecast period. Growing popularity of EVs in countries in the region and increase in investments by the European Union is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market in the region.

On 7th July 2022, ID Quantique and CryptoNext Security SAS announced their partnership to offer an effective solution for long-term Quantum-Safe Communication for smartphone users.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Quantum Sensors market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Campbell Scientific, Inc., ID Quantique, LI-COR, Inc, M Squared Lasers Limited, MuquansAOSense, Inc., Apogee Instruments, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Q.ANT GmbH, and Spectrum Technologies

Regional Landscape section of the Quantum Sensors report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Quantum Sensors market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Quantum Sensors market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Quantum Sensors Market

Competitive analysis of the Quantum Sensors market

Regional analysis of Global Quantum Sensors market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Quantum Sensors market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Quantum Sensors production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Quantum Sensors market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Quantum Sensors market

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

