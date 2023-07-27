Feta Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032

Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Feta Cheese Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the feta cheese market size is predicted to reach $17.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth in the feta cheese market is due to increase in milk production such as sheep and goats. Europe region is expected to hold the largest feta cheese market share. Major players in the market include Arla Foods amba, Lactalis American Group Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company.

Feta Cheese Market Segments

• By Type: Bulgarian Feta, French Feta, German Feta, Other Types

• By Source: Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk

• By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

• By Geography: The global feta cheese market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Feta cheese refers to soft, white-colored cheese containing high amounts of sodium and saturated fat. Feta cheese has a tangy, sharp flavor and a creamy mouthfeel typically produced from made from the milk of sheep and goats.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Goat Cheese Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Goat Cheese Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

