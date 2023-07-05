Solar PV Backsheet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Solar PV Backsheet Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (Fluoropolymer, Non-Fluoropolymer), by Structure (Mono Film Backsheet, Barrier Film Backsheet, Duo Film Backsheet), by Installation (Ground-Mounted, Roof-Mounted, Floating Power Plant, Other), by Application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global solar PV backsheet market was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rising Awareness of Environmental Sustainability

The global focus on environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprints has propelled the demand for solar energy solutions. Solar PV installations are viewed as a key contributor to a cleaner and greener future. The use of eco-friendly backsheet materials, such as recyclable and low-emission options, aligns with this sustainability drive. Stakeholders increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible practices, leading to the adoption of sustainable backsheet solutions, which further drives the solar PV backsheet market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Solar PV Backsheet Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the solar PV backsheet market, causing disruptions and challenges across the industry. The global lockdown measures and restrictions on movement have disrupted supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of solar PV backsheet materials. Delays in raw material procurement and transportation have resulted in supply shortages, leading to project delays and increased costs.

The economic downturn caused by the pandemic has created challenges in securing financing for solar projects. The uncertainties surrounding the financial markets and reduced investor appetite have made it more difficult for developers to secure funding for solar PV installations, impacting the demand for backsheet products.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the solar PV backsheet market has shown resilience. Governments and industry stakeholders are gradually adapting to the new normal, implementing safety protocols and digital solutions to mitigate disruptions. As economies recover and renewable energy investments regain momentum, the market is expected to regain its growth trajectory.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 316-page report provides 129 tables and 177 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global solar PV backsheet market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Solar PV Backsheet. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, installation, structure, and application and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing solar PV backsheet market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Accelerating the Energy Transition

Government initiatives and incentives promoting solar energy adoption have a significant impact on the solar PV backsheet market. Many governments across the globe provide subsidies, tax credits, and favorable policies to encourage the installation of solar PV systems. These incentives drive the demand for solar panels and, subsequently, the demand for backsheet products. Government support also creates a conducive environment for solar PV backsheet manufacturers, fostering market growth.

Empowering the Solar Energy Revolution

The renewable energy sector, including solar PV installations, has witnessed substantial investment in recent years. Governments, financial institutions, and private investors recognize the potential of solar energy as a long-term, sustainable investment. This influx of investments drives the installation of solar PV systems, which, in turn, boosts the demand for backsheet materials. The solar PV backsheet market benefits from the financial commitments and growing investor confidence in the renewable energy sector.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Pioneering the Future of Energy

Technological advancements in solar energy technologies, such as the development of higher-efficiency solar cells and advanced module designs, influence the demand for specialized backsheet solutions. As solar panels become more efficient, they generate higher power output, placing greater demands on the backsheet's electrical and thermal performance. To optimize energy production and system reliability, manufacturers need to adapt their backsheet designs and materials, driving the market for advanced backsheet solutions.

Increasing Solar Adoption Locally

Regional dynamics and initiatives also influence the growth of the solar PV backsheet market. Different regions have varying solar energy potentials, policy frameworks, and market drivers. Government incentives, renewable energy targets, and favorable regulations specific to each region contribute to the growth of solar PV installations and, consequently, the demand for backsheet materials. Regional market growth and initiatives play a crucial role in shaping the solar PV backsheet market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the solar PV backsheet market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Arkema S.A., COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., DSM (Dutch Multinational Corporation), Dunmore Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FLEXcon Company, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd., Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd., KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

17 May 2023, With the anticipated acquisition of Polytec PT, Arkema will expand Bostik's product line to better serve the electronics and battery markets, which are both seeing rapid growth. This add-on acquisition is a part of the Group's plan to expand into a full systems provider and help its clients create environmentally friendly products for the electronics and battery markets.

23 Sept 2022, Jolywood and Feroze Power, a Pakistani EPC firm, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strategic cooperation. Future collaboration on renewable energy projects in Pakistan has been considered by the two parties. According to the contract, Jolywood provide Feroze Power with Niwa series 30MW high-efficiency N-topcon bifacial modules for rooftop projects on residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in Pakistan.

