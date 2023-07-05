PRESS RELEASE: The Unit Trust of Samoa (Trust) exceeds previous year payout by 1 Million Tala for Financial Year ending June 2023. (5th JULY 2023)



The Board and Trustees of the Unit Trust of Samoa have once again declared another profitable year by announcing a total distribution to unitholders of SAT$8.5 million for the financial year ending 30th June 2023. This payout has surpassed last year’s payout of $7.5 million making it the largest payout by the Trust since it started operation in 2010.

Unitholders with accounts up to the 30th of June 2023 will be entitled to receive 8 sene per unit from this distribution and will be able to cash out their dividend from Monday, 10th of July 2023. The 2023 payout has increased the total returns to unitholders for this financial year to 10.95%, a 1.7% increase if compared to the previous financial year.



Since Samoa’s borders were re-opened in August 2022, the Unit Trust of Samoa has remained vigilant in seeking out new investment opportunities and at the same time monitoring its existing portfolio to ensure maximum returns for its unitholders. The Management Company continues to promote the high security of its UTOS investments as reflected by this positive financial performance. Even through the pandemic and the global impact of Covid-19 remains on the financial markets, the Trust exceeded expectations by recording profitable returns for its investors for the last three years.



Tevaga Viane Tagiilima the CEO of the Unit Trust of Samoa conveyed on behalf of the Board and Trustees, his gratitude and appreciation to all its unitholders and stakeholders, for trusting UTOS as their investment vehicle. For the last three years we faced trialing times, however our commitment to serve our unitholders backed by a competent team led us to achieve satisfactory results adapting to the ever-changing financial market. Tevaga also acknowledged the contribution from the previous board of directors, with former chairman Afioga Asiata Afoa Kolone Vaai who led UTOS for the first three quarters of the financial year for their inputs and expertise which guided the Trust Fund to another successful performance.



UTOS (Trust) is a private trust owned by the Unitholders with its assets entrusted to a Trustee Company which holds in trust the funds of the unit holders. These funds are invested into a diversified portfolio of assets ranging from term deposits, government securities and shares in privately owned companies. Its social objective is inclusivity; allowing for accessible and affordable investment for ordinary Samoans. Its commercial objective is to generate sustainable returns for the unit holders from a risk assessed and balanced investment portfolio.



Should you need further information regarding your investment account with the Unit Trust of Samoa please contact +685 29916 or +685 26949 or email info@utos.ws or via our Facebook page Unit Trust of Samoa.