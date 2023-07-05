J&J Aronia Brings its Aronia Berry Business to the United States

Glass of Aronia Original Juice

Growing popularity of superfood drives expansion, launch of new product, the Aronia Juice Box

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Move over, Elderberries: the small, dark purple berries known as Aronia berries are poised to be the next “superfood” and Canadian-based J&J Aronia is bringing its popular products to the U.S., starting with its new Aronia Juice Box.

The Aronia Juice Box, like all J&J Aronia products, is made from all natural, organic and GMO-free Aronia berries grown in Germany by Aronia Original. In addition to juice, Aronia berries can be consumed in other forms, including fresh, dried, or as a powder, depending on preference.

The Aronia berry (Aronia melanocarpa) is growing in popularity due to the many benefits it offers including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory attributes. The benefits of the Aronia berry are not newly discovered, however. Indigenous people in North America have been utilizing Aronia berries for centuries, for medicinal purposes as well as to preserve meats.

Today, health and wellness enthusiasts tout Aronia berries for their nutritional boost, as the berries contain ample amounts of provitamin A, vitamins B, C, E and K, Polyphenols, Proanthocyanidins, Potassium, Zinc, Iron and Manganese. In fact, among other “superberries,” Aronia berries contain the most anthocyanins and oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPC), which are believed to protect our bodies from free radicals. Free radicals can cause oxidative stress, premature cell aging, and numerous illnesses.

Aronia Original Juice is pure juice from the first pressing and never from concentrate and can be consumed as is or diluted with water, if preferred. And the Aronia berry juice is vacuum packed in a flexible, high oxygen barrier bag and protected from light in a cardboard box so the remains fresh without refrigeration for up to three months after opening.

J&J Aronia has been growing and marketing products made from organic Aronia berries since 2015 and Jonas Seidel, Owner at J&J Aronia is excited about expanding the company’s offerings to the United States. “It’s a perfect time to enter into new markets,” he explains. “Aronia berries have so many powerful benefits that they are quickly becoming a go-to berry for a variety of needs. Consumers are looking for the next best ‘superfood’ and this is it.”

To learn more about J&J Aronia and to purchase products visit: https://us.aroniaberry.ca/