The Fitness Group Goes from Strength to Strength withTheir New Partnership
The Fitness Group, teams with Strength & Conditioning Education to offer learners an opportunity to study the leading Strength & Conditioning qualification.
We are delighted with our new partnership with Strength and Conditioning Education. We’re committed to always innovating, growing our partnerships, and developing our qualifications.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fitness industry is developing and advancing at an unprecedented rate. This fast-changing environment is providing fitness education leaders with the unmissable opportunity to level up their offerings. And that’s exactly what The Fitness Group and Strength and Conditioning Education are doing.
— Steven Dick
The Fitness Group, one of the UK’s leading fitness education organisations in the UK is now partnering with the leading Level 4 specialists at Strength And Conditioning Education to offer learners the chance to further their education with strength and conditioning training.
By expanding their skillset, both personal training students and qualified personal trainers can grow their career opportunities, enhance client support, and remain competitive in today’s fitness industry.
Fostering specialists for a healthier and fitter nation
In today’s always-innovating economy, the fitness industry isn’t staying still. The market is taking advantage of cutting-edge technologies and leveraging the latest findings in the health and wellness field. When it comes down to using this knowledge and tools to strive towards a healthier and fitter nation, a vital role is played by the education bodies responsible for training personal trainers, gym instructors, and nutrition specialists.
In the UK, The Fitness Group has always stood out for its ability to innovate, respond to the need for relevant and high-quality training courses, and keep up with a changing industry. According to the 2022\2023 PureGym UK Fitness Report, nearly a quarter of gym members work out to improve or maintain their health, 14% do so to lose weight, and over 13% exercise to get stronger.
Raising the bar for fitness education standards
The training courses offered at The Fitness Group have always been among the highest-standard ones in the UK. As the UK's leading fitness education provider, The Fitness Group is already providing accredited level 2 gym instructor courses, level 3 personal trainer courses, and CDP courses. Thanks to this partnership with Strength and Conditioning Education, trainees now have the opportunity to further their education by enrolling in the Level 4 Strength and Conditioning Courses provided by a leader in the industry.
When it comes down to keeping up with the standards for the fitness industry set internationally, it is crucial for fitness educators, personal trainers, and gym instructors to invest in themselves, expand their knowledge, and be able to adapt their services to meet the needs of their clients.
What’s more, while the market is expanding, the number of personal trainers in the UK has grown to nearly 24,000, with over 80% of personal trainers earning their living as a self employed freelancer or through their own limited company.
It's therefore crucial for trainers to remain competitive by growing their knowledge through continual professional development and obtaining specialised certifications.
Striving towards continuous innovation
Both The Fitness Group and Strength and Conditioning Education are committed to investing in innovation and are continually investing to enhance their courses and provide up to guidance. It is thanks to this mindset that, in partnership, the two education organisations are able to increase educational standards for their students and, in turn, all clients of the health and fitness industry.
Steven Dick, the co-founder of The Fitness Group, commented “We are delighted with our new partnership with Strength and Conditioning Education. At The Fitness Group, we’re committed to always innovating, growing our partnerships, and developing our qualifications to ensure we are providing the highest standards and career pathways to our learners. Strength and Conditioning Education is the industry leader in Level 4 Strength and Conditioning education and we are delighted to partner with their team. We believe that this partnership will help us continue to deliver exceptional education and training to fitness professionals across the UK.”
Jonathan Filewood, CEO of Strength and Conditioning Education, commented ‘We are really excited to be partnering with The Fitness Group, their student first approach, the quality of teaching and support given to students is second to none and fits well with our own values and approach when it comes to Strength and Conditioning Education. There is real synergy between us both and we are looking forward to a great long term partnership which will only benefit our collective students.’
About The Fitness Group Education:
Established in 2018, The Fitness Group Education is the premier training provider for fitness education courses in the UK. Their commitment to excellence has positioned them as the leader in the industry, and they are now offering a comprehensive range of accredited qualifications to fitness professionals. From Personal Training Courses to Pre and Post-Natal Courses, Sports Massage Courses to Nutrition Qualifications, The Fitness Group Education covers all aspects needed to thrive in this competitive field.
About Strength and Conditioning Education:
Strength and Conditioning Education was founded by Brendan Chaplin in 2011, aiming to offer top-notch strength and conditioning courses, CPD training, mentoring programs, and coach development opportunities. What sets SCE apart is their pioneering launch of the Level 4 Strength and Conditioning Course in the UK. With over a decade of experience, they have been continuously improving and fine-tuning their courses to ensure excellence.
More information please contact The Fitness Group Education - steven.dick@thefitnessgrp.co.uk and Strength and Conditioning Education - Jonathan@strengthandconditioningeucation.com
Steven Dick
The Fitness Group Education
+44 3301758209
steven.dick@thefitnessgrp.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok