The global Acid Chlorides Market Report Outlook, Size, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

Acid Chlorides Market, By Product (Ethanoyl Chloride, Propanoyl Chloride), By Application (Chemical Reagent, Pharmaceutical Production), By End-Use

The market for acid chlorides was valued at USD 24.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue during the projection period. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acid chlorides market size was USD 24.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for aspirin due to increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases and steady use of acid chlorides in the pharmaceutical industry are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising usage of acid chloride-based active ingredients for agrochemical production and increasing adoption of benozyl chloride for production of perfumes and artificial tannins are some other factors expected to significantly contribute to market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the increasing use of acid chlorides in medical and healthcare applications is expected to further fuel the demand for these products. The growing awareness about safety-related aspects associated with chemical compounds used for manufacturing esters is anticipated to propel market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, technological advancements that enable manufacturers to produce acid chlorides with higher efficiency are expected to boost market demand. However, the high cost of raw materials used for manufacturing acid chlorides is anticipated to hamper growth prospects in the forecast period.

High competition among vendors is likely to lead to price wars, which may act as a restraint on market growth. The increasing demand for bio-based products is expected to create new opportunities for growth in the acid chlorides market. The growing demand for eco-friendly esters used in various end-use industries, such as automotive and construction, is likely to further drive market growth.

Furthermore, stringent regulations concerning the use of chemical compounds in various end-use industries are expected to positively impact the growth of the acid chlorides market. Manufacturers operating in this space are focusing on reducing their production costs by utilizing advanced equipment and technologies, which is expected to further drive market growth.

Acid chlorides are organic compounds that are prepared by the reaction of an acid with a chloride salt or another acid halide, and they have applications in various industries. These products are used for making esters, which are employed in many end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and detergents.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

BASF, Novaphene, CABB Chemicals, Orion Chem Pvt. Ltd., Wilmar International, Transpek Industry Ltd., VanDeMark Chemical, Inc., Kuhlmann Europe, R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

The major strategies undertaken by these key players include product launches, expansions & investments, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in April 2020, BP Plc announced that it was investing £12 billion in the North Sea to develop new fields and extend existing ones. This will help supply energy for up to 20 years and create nearly 6,000 jobs globally.

In 2022, Clariant AG launched a new product called ALDOCHLOR C-50 that is used as an intermediate and reagent in organic synthesis. This product launch helped the company to expand its portfolio of products in the acid chlorides market.

Moreover, companies are also focusing on expanding their production capacity in order to meet increasing consumer demand for acid chlorides. For instance, in 2020, Merck KGaA opened a synthesis lab for acid chlorides in Darmstadt, Germany. This move helped the company to increase its production capacity and strengthen its presence in the market.

Furthermore, companies are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other players in the market to gain competitive edge and expand their product portfolio. For example, in 2020, Dow Inc. partnered with Avantium Technologies BV to produce polyethylene furanoate (PEF) resins using acid chlorides as one of the key raw materials. This partnership enabled Dow Inc. to expand its presence in the acid chloride market and enhance its product portfolio.

Furthermore, companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP plc have made investments to expand their operations in Asia Pacific, which is expected to create new opportunities for the global Acid Chlorides market in the coming years.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Acid Chlorides Report:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: The research will most likely provide a detailed analysis of the worldwide acid chlorides market, including its present size, historical data, and projections for the future. It could include information on market trends, growth drivers, problems, opportunities, and potential threats.

business Insights: The report may provide useful information about key companies, market dynamics, and the competitive landscape in the acid chlorides business. This can assist stakeholders in understanding the competitive positioning of the market.

Regional and Global Trends: Information on regional and global trends affecting the acid chlorides market may be found. This can help organisations identify growth areas and make informed judgements regarding market strategies.

Market prognosis and Growth Prospects: The study could provide a prognosis of the growth of the acid chlorides market over a specified time period. It may also identify prospective opportunities for expansion, rising markets, and specialty segments.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Ethanoyl Chloride

Propanoyl Chloride

Butanoyl Chloride

Benzoyl Chloride

Chloroacteyl Chloride

2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride

Palmitoyl Chloride

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Chemical Reagents

Plastics and Pigments

Organic Peroxides

Agrochemical Production

Pharmaceutical Production

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agricultural Industry

Plastics Industry

Dyes and Inks Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Acid Chlorides Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

