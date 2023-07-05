Pur Fae Swim Makes Waves at Miami Swim Week, Relocates to a Larger Venue to Meet Overwhelming Demand
Pur Fae Swim, Miami Swim Week’s most diverse show, is excited to announce a change of venue for their highly anticipated showcase on Friday, July 7th.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pur Fae Swim, Miami Swim Week’s most diverse show, is excited to announce a change of venue for their highly anticipated showcase on Friday, July 7th. Due to an unprecedented surge in positive press and overwhelming public interest, Pur Fae Swim presented by Playa Miami, has exceeded all expectations and outgrown their initial venue. The event will now take place at a new location, Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida.
Headlined by Bikini Beach Australia, Pur Fae Swim has been making waves with commitment to inclusivity, and castings that doubled as pre-show activations that drew hundreds. Their unique vision, combined with the exceptional talent of their team, has garnered widespread acclaim from both the media and fashion enthusiasts alike. Miami-Dade locals can look out for them on Deco Drive on Wednesday, July 5th at 7:30pm.
The decision to move to a larger venue was driven by the need to accommodate more guests than the previous venue allowed. The media coverage has been nothing short of phenomenal, with features in prestigious publications such as LA Weekly, Miami New Times, and InsideHook, just to name a few.
The new venue, situated at 1532 Washington Ave in Miami Beach, offers an expansive space that can accommodate a larger audience, allowing more fashion enthusiasts to witness the spectacular showcase firsthand. This move ensures that everyone who wants to be part of this unforgettable event can now secure their place at the show.
All other event details, including the date and time, remain unchanged. The Pur Fae Swim showcase at Miami Swim Week promises to be an immersive experience, featuring breathtaking sustainable designs, captivating performances, and an atmosphere brimming with energy and excitement.
For those seeking an exclusive and elevated experience, VIP table service is still available. To reserve your VIP table, please visit www.swimweekmiami.net. VIP guests will have access to premium seating, personalized service, and the opportunity to mingle with industry insiders and celebrities in attendance like Erica Mena, Amara La Negra, Kimbella, Bobby Lites, and NBA Player Josh Richardson. Sponsors include Van Kirk & Sons Pools & Spas, Tito’s, Uncle Nearest, Smartwater, and Minute Maid Agua Frescas.
For tickets, visit: www.swimweekmiami.net.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Pur
Fae
+1 305-495-3345
email us here