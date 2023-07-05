Collagen Drinks Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 831.8 Mn by 2030 | CAGR 12.7%

Collagen Drinks Market

The global collagen drinks industry generated $274.8 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $831.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7%

Expanding F&B industry, expanding retail market, and changes in lifestyle & growing demand for good-for-you products drive the growth of the global collagen drinks market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Collagen Drinks Market by End User (Male, and Female), Packaging Type (Glass Bottle, and Plastic Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Sales Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030".

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14796

Europe dominated the collagen drinks market analysis in 2020, accounting for nearly 44% of the total market share. The collagen drinks market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $557.0 million from 2020 to 2030.

The collagen drinks industry holds a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Increase in demand for beauty drinks and collagen infused products enforced the market to produce more innovative beauty drinks and wellness drinks made by various sources of collagen.

Leading Market Players

Shiseido Company Limited

AmorePacific Corporation

Asterism Healthcare

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co

Bauer Nutrition

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co

Kinohimitsu

Heivy, TCI Co. Ltd.

ATP CO.LTD

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of all production facilities, which in turn, negatively impacted the collagen drinks market.

The pandemic further disrupted the whole supply chain, due to which, the price of raw materials also experienced a steep incline. This eventually affected the growth of the market.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/df46fb9d69d45c68b58b342d55448b96

The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the female segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global collagen drinks market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumption of collagen drink in female consumer have been widely witnessed due to various reasons such as it helps in improving skin health, relieving joint pain. Moreover, the male segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030. Male consumer consumes collagen drinks majorly for nutritional purpose because collagen is a complex protein that acts like glue in the connective tissues throughout the entire body.

The glass bottle segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the glass bottle segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global collagen drinks market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because it is inert as well as recyclable, reusable, and refillable with no loss in quality or purity of product. However, the plastic bottle segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to various benefits such as it is rugged and resilient as it doesn't shatter into sharp pieces when dropped, making products and packaging safe to handle.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14796

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global collagen drinks market, owing to rise in expenditure on R&D by engaged stakeholders. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to significant development in the food industry.

