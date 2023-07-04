Việt Nam sends congratulations to US on 247th Independence Day

VIETNAM, July 4 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America (July 4).

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ also extended his congratulations to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on this occasion.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent greetings to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — VNS