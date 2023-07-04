Another suspect in Đắk Lắk terrorist attacks put on special wanted list

VIETNAM, July 4 -

ĐẮK LẮK — One more suspect in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk has been put on the special wanted list, the investigation security agency under the provincial Department of Public Security said on Tuesday.

The suspect is Y Huăl Êban, born in 1970 and residing in Mắp Village of Ea Pok Township, Cư M'gar District. On July 3, Đắk Lắk police officially launched a probe against him on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" under Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

According to the arrest warrant, all people have the right to immediately arrest and take the wanted suspect to the nearest police agency, procuracy, or People's Committee, and report to the investigation agency of the Đắk Lắk Department of Public Security at No 58 Nguyễn Tất Thành Street in Tự An Ward, Buôn Ma Thuột City, Đắk Lắk Province, telephone number: 0694389133.

On early June 11, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cư Kuin District, killing nine and injuring two.

On June 23, the investigation agency of Đắk Lắk police issued decisions on launching legal proceedings against and temporary detention of 75 suspects on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration". It also initiated legal proceedings against seven for "not reporting criminals", one for "concealing criminals", and another for "organising, brokering illegal exit, entry or stay in Vietnam."

On June 28, local police put five suspects on the special wanted list.

The Ministry of Public Security said that those were terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people's administration and caused particularly serious consequences.

Authorities are continuing the investigation into the case with a view to stringently dealing with the persons involved in line with Vietnamese law, the ministry said. — VNS