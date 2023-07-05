Hà Nội determined to reach growth of 7% in 2023

VIETNAM, July 5 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Council on Tuesday approved a resolution on socio-economic development, security and defence, as well as budget allocation, and other key tasks for the last six months of the year.

The council requested all levels and sectors continue to implement solutions set out at the beginning of the year to reach the growth target of seven per cent.

For the first five months, the city’s budget revenue reached 58.7 per cent of the target and increased by 25.1 per cent as compared to the same period last year while the economic growth rate was maintained at 5.97 per cent.

Social investment attraction reached 9 per cent, higher than the growth rate of the same period last year of 8.8 per cent, in which, foreign direct investment ranked first in the country and exceeded the results of the whole year of 2022.

Tourism also recovered strongly with international visitors increasing seven times and domestic tourists rising by 22.6 per cent over the same period.

Planning work has been accelerated with many key projects approved and accelerated including site clearance of the Ring Road No. 4 project, investment in building and renovating public schools, upgrading the health care system, and renovating historical sites.

However, the resolution also clearly states that the global situation is forecast to be complicated and unpredictable and the domestic economy still faces many difficulties and challenges due to the "double impact" from negative external factors and internal limitations and inadequacies lasting for many years.

The capital's economy has been significantly affected by the decrease of the export market and domestic purchasing power pushing down production and business and negatively affecting the ability to fulfil the socio-economic goals of 2023.

In order to achieve the growth target for the whole year of seven per cent, the rate must increase by at least 7.54 per cent and 8.23 per cent in the third and the fourth quarters, respectively.

These are very challenging tasks for all levels and sectors.

Key solutions

The council decided to focus on implementing eight key measures.

First is to ensure stable economic growth and control inflation to achieve balance in the economy. The municipal authority must continue to effectively implement the programme of socio-economic recovery and development as well as ensure capital needs for the economy and liquidity of the system.

It must also balance the budget, supply and demand, and especially balance demand for petroleum, power and essential products for production and consumption.

Second, it must accelerate project implementation and disbursement of public investment, especially the key projects of Ring Road No. 4 and investment in education, health, and heritage restoration.

The development of the cultural and social fields must be promoted with the cultural industry development plan and investment plans in the areas of disease control and social welfare.

It's also necessary to speed up planning work and improve the efficiency and quality of state management of planning, land use, and environmental protection. It must also hasten the renovation of old apartment buildings and supplement regulations on land recovery, allocation and lease, and land use right certificate issuance.

All levels and sectors must enhance the work of preventing and combating corruption and wastefulness and should promote administrative reform in association with digital transformation to improve the quality of online public services.

Relevant agencies must ensure national defence and security, as well as the safety of political, cultural and sports events in the city. They should also speed up the national population database project and grant citizen ID cards while preventing organised and trans-national crimes and online fraud.

Foreign relations should be enhanced with focus on international science and technology cooperation, investment and trade promotion and participation in green and smart urban networks.

Finally, authorities must strengthen the spread of information, communications, and mass mobilisation to create a social consensus to prevent false, negative, toxic and distorted information, especially in cyberspace. — VNS